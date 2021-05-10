Sun Country Airlines called fully valued even after strong Q1 results

  • Morgan Stanley keeps an Equal-weight rating on Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) after taking in the Q1 earnings double beat turned in by the airline company and in-line guidance.
  • Analyst Ravi Shanker: "SNCY's 1Q saw stronger top-line performance. With 2Q guidance that is relatively in line, the quarter checks the necessary boxes for SNCY's first quarter out of the gate. Our price target increases to $39 and we still really like the unique story but risk reward looks balanced for now."
  • Morgan Stanley takes its price target on Sun Country up to $39 on higher FY21-FY21 estimates.
  • Sun County closed on Friday at $40.86 after the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
