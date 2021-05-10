Intersect ENT EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue; raises outlook

May 10, 2021 7:07 AM ETIntersect ENT, Inc. (XENT)XENTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.51 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of -$0.61 misses by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $24.3M (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.76M.
  • Intersect ENT is raising its full year 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $116 million - $120 million to a range of $117 million - $121 million vs. consensus of $119.37M; gross margin is expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s.
  • Based on current expectations of the operating environment in 2021 and 2022, the Company believes it has adequate cash and other resources to operate well into 2022.
  • Press Release
