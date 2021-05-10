Laredo Petroleum to buy EnCap energy assets in $715M cash and stock deal
May 10, 2021 7:09 AM ETLaredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)LPIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +4.7% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Sabalo Energy from EnCap Investments for $715M, consisting of $625M in cash ~2.5M common shares.
- Laredo also sells 37.5% of its operated proved developed producing reserves in its legacy leasehold in Reagan and Glasscock counties in Texas to an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners for $405M and additional potential cash-flow based earn-out payments over the next six years.
- "Upon closing, we will be positioned for sustainable free cash flow generation and significant deleveraging, have more than 30,000 highly productive, contiguous net acres in Howard County and a near-term pathway to increasing our oil cut to more than 50% from the current 30%," Laredo President and CEO Jason Pigott says.
- Laredo Petroleum is helped by its capital efficiency, having reduced costs to $525 per lateral foot with its recent wells, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.