Bonanza Creek, Extraction Oil to merge, creating $2.3B company - WSJ
May 10, 2021 7:23 AM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)CIVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Colorado drillers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) will announce today that they will merge, creating a company valued at ~$2.3B, WSJ reports.
- The all-stock, no-premium merger of companies would create the largest pure-play oil and gas company in the DJ Basin.
- Update: The deal is confirmed; the combined company expects to achieve $25M in annual expense and capital savings.
- Bonanza and Extraction shareholders would respectively own 50% of the new company, which would be renamed Civitas Resources, according to the report.
- Once combined, the companies reportedly plan to lift Bonanza Creek's annual dividend by ~14% to $1.60/share.
- Bonanza Creek CEO Eric Greager would serve as CEO of Civitas, while Extraction Chairman Ben Dell would become chairman of the new company.
- The deal would be the latest example of regional consolidation in U.S. oil and gas fields: Last week, shale gas producer EQT agreed to buy Alta Resources Development for $2.9B in cash and stock.