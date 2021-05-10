Marriott International slips after revenue, EBITDA tallies miss estimates
May 10, 2021 7:24 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)MARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) reports comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR fell 46.3% in Q1 vs. -48.4% consensus. Comparable system RevPAR was down 46.3% in North America during the quarter and was off 46.1% for the international business. Demand in the U.S. and Canada took off as the vaccine rollout accelerated. Occupancy in Mainland China reached 66% to nearly match the 2019 level.
- The hotel operator added more than 23.5K rooms globally during the quarter, including nearly 12K rooms in international markets and a total of about 7.3K conversion rooms.
- Marriott generated adjusted EBITDA of $296M in Q1 vs. $442M a year ago and $307M consensus.
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 2.8K properties and approximately 491K rooms, including roughly 18K rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 222K rooms in the pipeline were under construction.
- Shares of Marriot are down 1.15% in premarket action following the Q1 print.