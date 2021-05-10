TuSimple stock gains after attracting wave of bull ratings
May 10, 2021 7:33 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Analyst coverage on TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) begins with a wave of bullish ratings.
- Positive ratings are in from Morgan Stanley (Overweight), Citi (Buy), Piper Sandler (Overweight), Baird (Outperform), Needham (Buy) and J.P. Morgan (Overweight). Cowen is more cautious than the rest with an initial rating of Market Perform on TuSimple.
- Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill: "TuSimple is a first-mover in bringing autonomous vehicle capabilities to the trucking industry. This gives it a competitive advantage as it takes a significant amount of time to develop automotive-grade hardware, software and a network (Autonomous Freight Network or AFN) that supports the autonomous vehicles. Focusing on the long-haul highway routes (middle mile) addresses a problem that can't be solved with today's technology, as Level 4 autonomy will bring significant cost savings to customers in an industry that is highly fragmented and runs on razor-thin margins. A favorable regulatory environment in key markets brings commercial deployment of autonomous trucks one step closer to reality."
- J.P. Morgan: "TuSimple is developing an autonomous truck capable of hauling freight from terminal-to-terminal and disrupting the global truck freight market. TuSimple is currently leading the industry in publicly demonstrated capabilities and partnerships compared to competitors like Waymo and Aurora which crossed over from passenger AVs. We took a test 'drive' in the TuSimple autonomous truck during 2019 and experienced a full round-trip on the highway and surface streets in Arizona. TSP will likely be more volatile than the rest of our coverage given the limited catalysts as a pre-revenue company. However, we believe TSP merits an Overweight rating based on its technical track record and commercial plan to disrupt truck freight markets starting with the U.S."
- Shares of TuSimple are up 2.33% premarket to $38.16.
- TuSimple was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for extra volatility.