MoneyGram stock rises after JPMorgan upgrades to Neutral as risks settle

May 10, 2021 7:37 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)MGIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang upgrades the stock to Neutral as 8-year DPA obligations are fulfilled, sponsor share overhang is removed, and its Walmart risk is better understood.
  • The analyst says there's less of a case to Underweight as MGI is trading at a discount to peer Western Union even with its faster growth.
  • "We're still cautious on secular outlook for MGI's retail cash business (~80% of total) and tough comps/competition in Digital," Huang writes, adding that discounted valuation likely reflects that.
  • The Neutral ratings lines up with the Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating (1 Very Bullish, 4 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
  • On a price/GAAP earnings (trailing twelve months) basis, MGI lags WU by a wide margin as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Bears of Wall Street discusses Ripple's effect on MGI.
