Tyson Foods higher after largely solid guidance
May 10, 2021 7:44 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) trades higher after the company tops Q1 estimates and guides FY21 revenue to a range of $44B to $46B vs. $43.9B consensus.
- CEO summary of the quarter: "We delivered a very strong performance in a complex operating environment with continued success in retail and improvements in foodservice as the industry is recovering. We generated adjusted operating income growth of 32 percent for the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by solid results in Beef and Prepared Foods."
- Looking ahead, Tyson says it is seeing substantial inflation across its supply chain, which will likely create margin pressure during the back half of the year. On an adjusted basis, Tyson anticipates prepared foods results for the fiscal year to be similar to FY20, and pork results are seen being lower. At current grain prices, the company thinks chicken results will likely be lower in FY21, while the beef business is expected to deliver improved results.
- Shares of Tyson are up 1.47% premarket after the Q1 print and guidance update.