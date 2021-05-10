Diffusion Pharma (DFFN) gains 17% on final TSC data in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) soars 11% premarket after announcing final results from the Phase 1b study evaluating trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Data from the open-label study were reviewed by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC).
  • Topline results were announced in February 2021, indicating that TSC was safe and well-tolerated when administered on a more frequent dosing regimen than previously tested in a clinical trial setting.
  • The Company and the SMC have concluded analyses of the trial’s planned secondary and exploratory endpoints, which included time to improvement in WHO ordinal scale by day 7 and through day 29, time on oxygen supplementation, and hospital length of stay.
  • Patients receiving the 1.5 mg/kg dose had improved outcomes in these secondary and exploratory endpoints compared to those receiving lower doses.
  • In addition, no patients required dialysis or developed acute kidney injury and there were no reports of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis. One death was reported during the study.
  • The SMC went on to recommend the Company consider additional preliminary work before initiating a registrational study, including the testing of higher TSC doses and a continuous intravenous infusion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.