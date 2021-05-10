Diffusion Pharma (DFFN) gains 17% on final TSC data in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
May 10, 2021
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) soars 11% premarket after announcing final results from the Phase 1b study evaluating trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Data from the open-label study were reviewed by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC).
- Topline results were announced in February 2021, indicating that TSC was safe and well-tolerated when administered on a more frequent dosing regimen than previously tested in a clinical trial setting.
- The Company and the SMC have concluded analyses of the trial’s planned secondary and exploratory endpoints, which included time to improvement in WHO ordinal scale by day 7 and through day 29, time on oxygen supplementation, and hospital length of stay.
- Patients receiving the 1.5 mg/kg dose had improved outcomes in these secondary and exploratory endpoints compared to those receiving lower doses.
- In addition, no patients required dialysis or developed acute kidney injury and there were no reports of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis. One death was reported during the study.
- The SMC went on to recommend the Company consider additional preliminary work before initiating a registrational study, including the testing of higher TSC doses and a continuous intravenous infusion.