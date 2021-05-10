Alphabet and Facebook downgraded at Citi amid high ad expectations
May 10, 2021 8:14 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)GOOG, GOOGL, FB, ROKU, AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Citi downgrades Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from Buy to Neutral as the firm moves away from recommending "any large cap, ad centric, Internet stock".
- The firm notes that Internet ad growth was "quite robust" over the past two quarters, but Citi is nervous due to the high growth expectations and the tougher comps coming up in Q2.
- Citi makes an exception for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) as the connected TV market "is still nascent."
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains Citi's favorite Internet stock due to the "ample growth" for the B2B businesses like Amazon Web Services, Fulfilled by Amazon, and logistics.
- Facebook shares are down 1.3% pre-market.
- Last month, Facebook shares surged after the company reported an earnings blowout driven by the ad recovery.