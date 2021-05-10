FDA accepts Mustang Bio's MB-106 application in cancer

May 10, 2021 8:28 AM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)MBIOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announces that the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2 study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MB-106, a CD20-targeted CAR T therapy for relapsed or refractory CD20+ B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • The CAR T therapy was exclusively licensed to Mustang in 2017, and Fred Hutch and Mustang collaborated to develop the cell processing that will be used in the Mustang IND Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
  • MBIO shares up 2.6% premarket trading at $3.13.
