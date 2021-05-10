Weibo reports Q1 beats as user numbers recover

  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) climbs 3.3% pre-market after reporting first quarter results that topped estimates with 42% Y/Y revenue growth to $458.9M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.57, which was $0.09 ahead of estimates.
  • Ad and marketing revenue was up 42% to $390M vs. the $369M consensus. VAS revenue increased 44% to $68.9M vs. the $59.7M estimate.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $256.73M, above the $116.5M consensus.
  • Monthly active users totaled 530M, down 4% Y/Y and up 2% on the quarter. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of the total.
  • Average daily active users totaled 230M, down 5% Y/Y and up 2% Q/Q.
  • New board director: Former SINA director Yan Wang will join the Weibo board as an independent director, effective immediately.
  • For Q2, Weibo forecasts revenue growth of 25-30% on the year on a constant currency basis. For comparison, the consensus estimate implies 24% revenue growth on a reported basis.
