Scienjoy inks MoU with Douneng Maihuo, e-commerce provider on Douyin
May 10, 2021 8:35 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)SJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For expanded presence in livestreaming e-commerce, Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) signed a MoU with Beijing Douneng Maihuo Culture Media, multi-channel network and health e-commerce provider on Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok owned by ByteDance.
- Currently, Douneng Maihuo has ~100 KOLs and has achieved rapid growth in 2021 with over 40x Y/Y growth in Q1.
- As per a report by iResearch Consulting, the gross market value (GMV) of e-commerce livestreaming in China was RMB451.29B in 2019 representing 4.5% of China's overall online shopping market which is seen increasing to 20.3% by 2022.
- GMV of e-commerce livestreaming is forecasted at RMB2.85T by 2022.