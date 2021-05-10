Scienjoy inks MoU with Douneng Maihuo, e-commerce provider on Douyin

May 10, 2021 8:35 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)SJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For expanded presence in livestreaming e-commerce, Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) signed a MoU with Beijing Douneng Maihuo Culture Media, multi-channel network and health e-commerce provider on Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok owned by ByteDance.
  • Currently, Douneng Maihuo has ~100 KOLs and has achieved rapid growth in 2021 with over 40x Y/Y growth in Q1.
  • As per a report by iResearch Consulting, the gross market value (GMV) of e-commerce livestreaming in China was RMB451.29B in 2019 representing 4.5% of China's overall online shopping market which is seen increasing to 20.3% by 2022.
  • GMV of e-commerce livestreaming is forecasted at RMB2.85T by 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.