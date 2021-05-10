Eyenovia announces new $25M credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank
- Clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print, Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) enters into a new $25M credit financing facility with Silicon Valley Bank.
- Eyenovia received $7.5M upon closing of the facility, the remaining $17.5M is available in two tranches and is accessed at the company’s option subject to the achievement of milestones.
- “This non-dilutive credit facility provides us with a significant amount of financial and operating flexibility at terms that we believe are favorable to the company. These funds will assist us in preparing for our anticipated Mydcombi launch, advancing the development of MicroLine, as well as exploring additional ophthalmologic indications that could leverage our Optejet microdosing technology, all key elements of our long-term growth strategy.” stated Dr. Sean Ianchulev, CEO and CMO.