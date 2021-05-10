Cue Biopharma's CUE-101 shows encouraging action in HPV+ head and neck cancer patients

May 10, 2021 8:42 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)CUEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) gains 8% premarket after announcing interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy study of CUE-101 as second-line treatment for patients with human papilloma virus positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HPV+ R/M HNSCC).
  • Key interim analysis include:
  • Confirmed partial response (PR) in one patient and stable disease (SD) in five patients, in the dose escalation phase, providing early signs of potential single-agent activity of CUE-101.
  • Demonstrated evidence of both tumor-specific CD8+ T cell expansion as well as dose-dependent increases in NK cells in the blood of the treated patients.
  • Observed immune cell infiltration and tumor cell necrosis in patient tumor biopsies after CUE-101 treatment, supporting CUE-101’s mechanism of action at engaging and modulating targeted T cells within the patient’s body.
  • Dose-proportional pharmacokinetic profile and comparable drug exposure levels in patients receiving repeated dosing cycles, consistent with a lack of drug-clearing anti-drug antibodies.
  • No maximum tolerated dose observed in patients dosed with up to 8 mg/kg of CUE-101.
  • Cue Biopharma will discuss these new data points during its Q1 business update call and webcast on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
