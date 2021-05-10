Bioceres partners with Havanna to offer consumers HB4 wheat-based sustainable products
May 10, 2021 8:50 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)BIOXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) enters agreement with Havanna to offer its customers HB4 wheat-based sustainable products.
- Havanna SA is a food production and retail company across the America’s and Europe.
- Havanna to develop and rollout food products manufactured with HB4 wheat in a joint effort to reduce carbon footprint and fight climate change.
- Farm-to-Fork process will be fully traceable and secured on blockchain technology.
- On October 8, 2020, Bioceres received regulatory approval from Argentina’s Ministry of Agriculture for the company’s HB4 Wheat ‘event’ for growth and consumption.