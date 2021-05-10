Duke Energy tops Q1 earnings estimates; Texas storm caused $30M EPS hit
May 10, 2021 8:58 AM ET Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) +0.7% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q1 earnings, while revenues edged higher to $6.15B.
- Q1 net income totaled $992M for the quarter, up from $938M for the same period last year.
- Duke said it took a $0.04 hit to earnings per share during the Texas energy crisis in February caused by extreme weather, according to its slide presentation.
- Duke said improved Q1 results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, due to rate case contributions and favorable Y/Y comparisons from unfavorable weather a year ago, while Gas Utilities and Infrastructure also benefited from customer growth, higher rates and rider programs.
- The company reaffirmed full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30, in line with $5.19 analyst consensus estimate, as well as long-term EPS growth of 5%-7% through 2025.