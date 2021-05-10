NV5 Global nabs $7M LNG loading system contract
May 10, 2021 9:01 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)NVEEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) received a $7M liquefied natural gas loading system project by a major Southeast utility.
- The new truck loading and unloading system will allow the utility to transfer LNG from the existing peak shaving facility to other LNG plants and directly to customers by tanker truck.
- Also, the system will have the capacity to unload LNG from tankers into the facility's storage tank as a backup to the plant’s liquefaction equipment.
- Work has commenced on the project and expected to be completed by April 2022.