iQSTEL to enter $700B 5G market with network carrier partnership

May 10, 2021 9:03 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)IQSTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • iQSTEL (OTCPK:IQST) enters network carrier partnership under development that could accelerate iQSTEL's entry into the 5G market estimated to reach a value of $700B by 2025.
  • iQSTEL has entered partnership discussions with a large network carrier that has hundreds of miles of fiber optic network covering a combined 40M direct and indirect clients and potential clients in America.
  • Name of the partner is not yet disclosed.
  • "This network would be a key asset for the deployment of iQSTEL's 5G services. We are optimistic about a mutually beneficial commercial and network partnership coming together." said CEO Leandro Iglesias.
