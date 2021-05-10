Dynavax shares down 6% on launch of $200M debt offering

  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) intends to offer, $200M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers will be granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
  • The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt, costs of the capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes.
  • DVAX shares down 6% premarket trading at $9.20.
  • Recently, the company released consensus beating Q1 results.
