Dynavax shares down 6% on launch of $200M debt offering
May 10, 2021 9:04 AM ETDynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)DVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) intends to offer, $200M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers will be granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
- The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt, costs of the capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes.
- DVAX shares down 6% premarket trading at $9.20.
- Recently, the company released consensus beating Q1 results.