CarMax earns even more conviction from Oppenheimer after strategy update
May 10, 2021 9:07 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)KMXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) after taking in the analyst meeting on strategy hosted by the retailer last week.
- "We spent considerable time studying comments from KMX and speaking with senior leadership of the chain. While we had hoped for management to offer more specific recent performance metrics, we nonetheless came away from the event incrementally encouraged with improved prowess of an already dominant KMX business model and even more convicted in our positive call on shares."
- Oppenheimer has a 12-month to 18-month price target on KMX of $153, which it notes suggests upside potential of nearly 20% from current levels.
- See details on CarMax's strategy update.