FLIR Systems nabs $70M worth orders from U.S. Military
May 10, 2021 9:07 AM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) received $70M+ in new orders for its advanced ground robots from the U.S. Armed Services.
- U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps placed orders for ~600 FLIR Centaur robots, including additional spares, antennas, and payload mounting kits.
- The U.S. Army awarded the company a $31.6M contract increase for its Man Transportable Robot System Increment II program.
- The new award raises the ceiling value of the original MTRS contract from ~$158M to $190M.
- "The strong demand for this multi-purpose robot shows how well unmanned technology can support EOD teams across our military, enabling them to do their job more safely and effectively," VP in the Unmanned and Integrated Solutions business at FLIR Tom Frost commented.
- Deliveries are likely to commence in Q3.