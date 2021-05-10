Mastercard sees 'green shoots' in cross-border transactions, CFO says
May 10, 2021 9:15 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) CFO Sachin Mehra says the payments network is seeing some "green shoots" in international travel coming back.
- The company said the "intent to travel" is there and in some places that pairs with the ability to travel, he said during a virtual discussion during the MoffetNathanson Payments, Processors & IT Services Summit.
- For example, the company has seen increased international travel in regions where there are no restrictions or where limits have eased.
- He cite areas such as between the U.S. and Mexico, between Hong Kong and Singapore, and, more recently, Australia and New Zealand.
- Like most other travel-related companies, Mastercard sees personal travel picking up before business travel. Specifically, intent to travel appears to be strong.
- "I would be a lot more concerned if we didn't see intent to travel," he said.
- Mastercard stock is up 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Earlier in the Q&A format session, Mehra discussed how Mastercard's recent acquisitions are helping the company to diversify its revenue streams and products and what its role is in central bank digital currencies.