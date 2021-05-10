Vinci Partners Investments enters JV with Chrimata for a new strategy in agribusiness sector
May 10, 2021
- Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) enters a joint venture with Chrimata, an investment company focused on the agribusiness sector, to set up a new strategy, that will be co-managed by Vinci Partners’ Real Estate and Credit segments.
- The partnership already has a pipeline of 12 potential investments in the sector, which represents over R$1B in total transaction volume.
- Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, “This joint venture will allow us to take advantage of the large addressable local market as we partner with a player that has more than 20 years of experience in the sector. Brazil presents strong competitive advantages when it comes to climate and soil for agribusiness development, a sector that expanded by 37% in the last decade. We are very optimistic with this partnership as we already have a robust pipeline and expressive demand for this type of product.”