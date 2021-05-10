TuSimple called autonomous trucking revolution leader by BofA

May 10, 2021 9:38 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • TuSimple (TSP +1.0%) opens higher after landing a rush of bull ratings with the quiet period on the electric truck stock now ended.
  • One of the more glowing assessments on TuSimple is from Bank of America, which says the company is leading the autonomous revolution in trucking.
  • BofA starts off coverage on TuSimple with a Buy rating and price objective of $51.
  • Analyst Ken Hoexter: "As the company has no public peer, we use a technology-like growth model outlook, with rapid adoption expected as commercial production is launched with Navistar in 2024, and a full ramp is achieved in 2027. Unlike other high-growth technology companies, as TuSimple has minimal revenue today (with 70 test trucks globally), we use a biotech like '% of success discount' on our DCF analysis (similar to a biotech 'probability of approval' discount). We apply a 75% likelihood of success to our DCF value to arrive at our PO, while current market pricing represents a 50% probability of success."
  • See the other Buy-equivalent ratings that rained down today on TuSimple.
