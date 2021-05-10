Coca-Cola bonds viewed cautiously by Bank of America

May 10, 2021 9:45 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)KOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Bank of America rates the bonds issued by Coca-Cola (KO +1.7%) at Marketweight.
  • BofA's breakdown of KO's bonds: "We believe the Coca-Cola Company is poised for a swift rebound in FY21-22 EBITDA as sales tied to on-premise consumption return and recent execution & organizational efficiency actions support margins. This is offset by narrow retained cash flow from KO’s persistent aggressive dividend payout (est. >80% FCF), limiting material debt reduction abilities (high 3.5-4x adj. leverage). Further hampering cash is a now looming $12bn tax liability, pending a ruling over a transfer pricing dispute with the IRS, which we est. could add $7-9bn of incremental debt and stall credit metric improvement beyond 3Q21. We believe KO’s earnings reversal against easy pandemic-depressed comparisons is well-understood by consensus, creating risk that volatile macroeconomic recovery in emerging markets or accelerated marketing/operating costs disappoint reopening optimism. In total, we believe bonds’ relative value offers too narrow a spread pickup vs. these risks."
  • See how Coca-Cola's balance sheet has changed over the years.
  • The consensus Wall Street rating on Coca-Cola's equity is Bullish.
