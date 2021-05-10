Liquidia resubmits LIQ861 application for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension
May 10, 2021 9:47 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)LQDABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Liquidia (LQDA -3.4%) has resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the NDA in November 2020 indicating that the application was incomplete and not ready for approval in its present form.
- The resubmitted NDA includes additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls pertaining to the drug product as well as data on device biocompatibility.
- No additional data from clinical trials or studies related to toxicology or clinical pharmacology was required.
- The Company anticipates that the FDA will classify the resubmitted NDA, if accepted, as a Class 2 Resubmission, which would result in a six-month review cycle from the date of resubmission.