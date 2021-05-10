Stereotaxis shares rise after Q1 earnings beat

  • Stereotaxis shares up (STXS +3.0%) after posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its Genesis RMN and Niobe systems.
  • The company's revenue in the quarter increased 50% to $8.6M, beating analysts' average estimate by $1.4M.
  • Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 70% of revenue, with system gross margin of 45% and recurring revenue gross margin of 84%.
  • Operating loss and net loss for the first quarter of 2021 were ($1.5)M, compared to ($2.1)M and ($2.0)M respectively in the previous year.
  • At March 31, 2021, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and compensating balances, of $44.1M.
  • Stereotaxis continues to expect robust double-digit revenue growth in 2021, with robotic system revenue of $10M-$20M.
  • Previously (May 10): Stereotaxis EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.