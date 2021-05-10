Stereotaxis shares rise after Q1 earnings beat
May 10, 2021 10:00 AM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)STXSBy: SA News Team
- Stereotaxis shares up (STXS +3.0%) after posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its Genesis RMN and Niobe systems.
- The company's revenue in the quarter increased 50% to $8.6M, beating analysts' average estimate by $1.4M.
- Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 70% of revenue, with system gross margin of 45% and recurring revenue gross margin of 84%.
- Operating loss and net loss for the first quarter of 2021 were ($1.5)M, compared to ($2.1)M and ($2.0)M respectively in the previous year.
- At March 31, 2021, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and compensating balances, of $44.1M.
- Stereotaxis continues to expect robust double-digit revenue growth in 2021, with robotic system revenue of $10M-$20M.
- Previously (May 10): Stereotaxis EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue.