American Campus stock gains 1.3% after Evercore upgrades on Disney news

May 10, 2021 10:01 AM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)ACCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) stock rises 1.3% after Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa upgrades the REIT to Outperform from In Line as Disney's restarting its internship program provides positive news for ACC.
  • That clears up one point of uncertainty to ACC's short-term growth, the analyst said in a note to clients.
  • He sees ACC's standard student housing coming back to a mid-90% occupancy rate in Fall '22, though there's some risk that it could fall short of that level.
  • With the Disney news, Sakwa now forecasts a "quicker ramp up to positive NOI by Q1 2022, which assumes ACC can reach the 40% breakeven figure by then."
  • Lifts modified FFO per share estimate for 2021 to $1.90 from $1.86 and '22 estimate to $2.40 from $2.23.
  • Sakwa's Outperform rating contrasts with the Bearish Quant rating and aligns more with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • SA contributor Daniel Jones rates ACC Neutral, saying while the REIT is a quality player, its leverage is lofty and price looks high.
