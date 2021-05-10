Software developer AgileThought to go public through deal with LIV Capital Acquisition
May 10, 2021 10:07 AM ETAgileThought Inc - Class A (AGIL)AGILBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Software company AgileThought said it will go public through a deal with Live Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVKU) and will be valued at about $491M.
- The deal is expected to generate $124M in gross proceeds, according to a statement. The transaction includes a fully committed $43M investment by PIPE investors. The deal values the combined company at a proforma enterprise value of approximately $482M, resulting in an implied enterprise value to revenue multiple of 2.6x 2021 and 2.0x 2022 estimated revenue of $184M and $240M, respectively.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3 and the new company will trade under the ticker symbol "AGIL" on the Nasdaq.
EarlyBirdCapital acted as financial and capital markets advisor to LIVK. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to LIVK. William Blair is serving as capital markets advisor to AgileThought. Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to AgileThought.
