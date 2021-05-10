ITG Brands, part of Imperial Brands names next President and CEO
May 10, 2021 10:05 AM ETImperial Brands PLC (IMBBY)IMBBYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ITG Brands, a member of the Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY +0.1%) names Kim Reed as President and CEO effective June 1.
- As President and CEO, Reed will oversee all U.S. employees and operations, reporting to Dominic Brisby, Division Director Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia for Imperial Brands.
- Reed has served as a member of the ITG Brands leadership team for two years in her capacity as Executive VP of sales.
- Prior to joining ITG Brands, Reed led several large sales organizations for major consumer brands. She held various positions at the Kellogg Company culminating in a role as General Manager of U.S. Sales and served in numerous roles at the Pepsi Bottling Group over the course of over 17 years.