ITG Brands, part of Imperial Brands names next President and CEO

  • ITG Brands, a member of the Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY +0.1%) names Kim Reed as President and CEO effective June 1.
  • As President and CEO, Reed will oversee all U.S. employees and operations, reporting to Dominic Brisby, Division Director Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia for Imperial Brands.
  • Reed has served as a member of the ITG Brands leadership team for two years in her capacity as Executive VP of sales.
  • Prior to joining ITG Brands, Reed led several large sales organizations for major consumer brands. She held various positions at the Kellogg Company culminating in a role as General Manager of U.S. Sales and served in numerous roles at the Pepsi Bottling Group over the course of over 17 years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.