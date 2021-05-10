Cogent Communications rises 1.5% as RBC lifts to Outperform
May 10, 2021 10:06 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)CCOIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) is 1.5% higher as RBC Capital Markets upgrades to Outperform from Sector Perform, amid some improving macro conditions.
- Those factors for the upgrade include "early signs of a potential recovery in the Corporate market with increasing vaccination rates"; "constructive" international trends; shareholder returns implied by a price target raised to $84, and the company's dividend yield; and accretive cash flow benefits from a recent financing.
- The company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.4x for 2021 and 20.2x for 2022, "reasonable" considering the high level of operating leverage, with tower-like flow-through margins and a "path toward 200 bps of margin expansion annually."
- Wall Street is Bullish on CCOI on the whole, and it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.