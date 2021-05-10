Conformis wins FDA clearance for Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System
May 10, 2021 10:23 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)CFMSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Conformis (CFMS +9.2%) announced that the FDA has granted the 510(k) clearance for the Company’s Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System.
- Unlike its iTotal Identity knee replacement system which is designed for each patient, Identity Imprint combines pre-defined implant sizes with standard and patient-specific surgical instrumentation, the company said.
- “We will be able to provide a patient-matched Identity Imprint system in 3 weeks versus the six weeks lead time for the iTotal Identity fully personalized system,” noted Conformis CEO, Mark Augusti.
- “This offering is extremely well-positioned to meet the needs of the ASC care setting but will provide value to in-patient hospital care as well, especially in the post-COVID environment” Augusti explained.
- Driven by a growing number of procedures in ASC and outpatient settings, nearly 1M knee replacements are expected to be performed in the U.S. this year.
- In March, cited an independent, retrospective review of hospital data, Conformis highlighted the cost-effectiveness of its iTotal knee replacement technology.