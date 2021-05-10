PNC Financial upgraded, Truist downgraded as RayJay assesses near-term catalysts
May 10, 2021 10:26 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), TFCPNC, TFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) climbs 1.7% after Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgrades the stock to Outperform as several near-term catalysts play out.
- Specifically, he notes the potential for upside accretion from its pending purchase of BBVA USA, improvement over Street EPS forecasts as share repurchases fully incorporate, and prospects for outperforming given an accelerated economic recovery.
- Establishes a $220 price target (vs. $190 average price target).
- Compares with Neutral Quant rating, which assigns poor grades for Value and Growth.
- At the same time, Rose downgrades Truist Financial (TFC +0.2%) to Market Perform, citing its fair valuation and limited near-term catalysts.
- Sees benefit from its merger of equals integration largely reflected in consensus expectations. "With shares trading at a similar premium to peers on a P/TBV basis and at a well-deserved P/E multiple premium given above peer projected profitability, we now see risk-reward as balanced," Rose wrote in a note to clients.
- Aligns with Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 12 Neutral).
- PNC's total return over the past year has exceeded that of TFC and the broader Nasdaq KBW Bank Index as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Leo Nelissen potential for TFC stock to rise to $65.