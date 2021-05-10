Scientific Games tops Q1 estimates, but SciPlay falls short on profit
May 10, 2021 10:26 AM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)SGMS, SCPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares are down 7.8%
- Q1 revenue was roughly flat on the year to $729M and the $0.16 loss per share was $0.32 better than analysts expected.
- The Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital businesses all posted double-digit revenue growth but Gaming sales were still pressured by the casino restrictions and closures, especially in Europe.
- SciPlay's (SCPL -11.1%) overall Q1 results beat revenue estimates with $151.1M (+28% Y/Y) but missed with $0.21 EPS, three cents short of consensus.
- Scientific Games' consolidated AEBITDA was $270M, up 35% Y/Y driven by double-digit growth across all segments.
- Operating cash flow totaled $123M with FCF of $80M.
- Available liquidity, including SciPlay, totaled $1.3B at the end of the quarter.
- Strategic review: Scientific Games says management and the board is close to finishing the strategic review to unlock shareholder value. The company plans to announce specific actions and milestones by the second quarter earnings call.
- For Q2, Scientific Games guides for Gaming revenue EBITDA to improve sequentially and on the year.
- Earnings press release / Earnings call presentation.