Group of 44 AGs urge Facebook to abandon 'Instagram Kids' plans
May 10, 2021
- A group of 44 state/territory attorneys general is urging Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13.
- Facebook has dipped to session lows, down 3.3%.
- The AGs, led by New York State AG Letitia James, contends that "social media can be detrimental to children for myriad reasons and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms."
- In March, Facebook confirmed it was working on an "Instagram Kids" product version to tap the under-13 market that can't use the current version of Instagram due to federal privacy regulations.
- Facebook had launched a Messenger Kids application in 2017 - a version of its Messenger product tied to parents' Facebook accounts.
- But Messenger Kids contained a glitch that allowed children to circumvent restrictions and join group chats with strangers, the AGs say.
- “Without a doubt, this is a dangerous idea that risks the safety of our children and puts them directly in harm’s way,” James says.
- “Not only is social media an influential tool that can be detrimental to children who are not of appropriate age, but this plan could place children directly in the paths of predators. There are too many concerns to let Facebook move forward with this ill-conceived idea, which is why we are calling on the company to abandon its launch of Instagram Kids."