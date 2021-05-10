Tenneco rally extends as investors eye growth and leverage improvement
May 10, 2021 10:46 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)TENBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tenneco (TEN +14.4%) soars in morning trading and is now up for a fourth consecutive session.
- The rally started before the company's earnings report, which featured EPS doubling the consensus mark and a lift by the company in its full year guidance.
- Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan on Tenneco's big quarter: "TEN ended Q1 with net leverage (net debt/LTM adj. EBITDA) of roughly 3.9x, a decline from 4.3x in the prior quarter. We note that management's FY'21 guidance for net debt of 'less than' $4.2B and adj. EBITDA of $1.35B-$1.45B implies a net leverage ratio below 3.1x by yearend and improves from a prior $4.2B Q4 outlook. We continue to view debt reduction as the primary use for TEN's improving cash generation from the Powertrain and Clean Air segments, and we expect an eventual refinancing to extend debt maturities for the outstanding Term Loan A and B
- Shares of Tenneco are more than 27% higher over the last week.
- Tenneco still has an A+ Seeking Alpha Value Grade even after the recent rally.