Wall Street debates next move for the dollar after weaker jobs report
May 10, 2021 10:50 AM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), UDN, USDUBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The big miss in non-farm payrolls expectations for April has put increased pressure on the dollar since Friday as the greenback recorded its biggest one-day slide in five months. In fact, the U.S. Dollar Index has fallen decisively below its 2021 uptrend, putting it back to little changed for the year, and has recorded a decline of 10% since March 2020 (just prior to the pandemic). A relief rally starting in 2021 saw Goldman Sachs cancel its short call on the dollar - as many scrambled to cover positions - but the recent downtrend is leaving other Wall Street bears feeling vindicated.
- "We continue to see the 'peaking U.S. exceptionalism’ narrative playing out through a weaker dollar over time due to a dovish Fed, benign risk appetite and a global recovery," wrote analysts at Citigroup. Last month, the group said the greenback could fall another 20%, and J.P. Morgan and T. Rowe Price are among others predicting more losses ahead. "We expect the dollar to weaken further, given its diminishing appeal as a safe-haven currency as long as the global economic picture and risk appetite improve further," UniCredit strategists added in a research note.
- Some statistics: Aggregate net short positions in the dollar vs. major peers hit $10B last week from $4B in mid-April, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bearish bets totaled about $31B in January.
- Outlook: The next move for the greenback could depend on whether the Fed will let the economy run hot. Last month, policymakers signaled expectations for interest rates that be kept at near zero through 2023, but some money markets are positioning for a rate rise sooner than that. Others suggest that even if the Fed would move early, the relationship has changed, as well as the currency's traditional role with equities. Once upon a time, a weaker dollar was seen as a boon for U.S. equities, but a stronger buck didn't prevent the continuous stock market highs that were notched in the first quarter.