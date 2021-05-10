greenback recorded its biggest one-day slide in five months. In fact, the U.S. Dollar Index has fallen decisively below its 2021 uptrend, putting it back to little changed for the year, and has recorded a

decline of 10%

since March 2020 (just prior to the pandemic). A relief rally starting in 2021 saw Goldman Sachs

on the dollar - as many scrambled to cover positions - but the recent downtrend is leaving other Wall Street bears feeling vindicated.