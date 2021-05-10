AngloGold's Q1 earnings jump despite lower production, higher costs
May 10, 2021 10:49 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1%) reports Q1 headline earnings rose 42% Y/Y to $203M, driven by stronger realized gold prices, which jumped 13% to $1,788/oz.
- But Q1 gold production and sales each fell 7% Y/Y, to 588K oz. and 608K oz. respectively, while all-in sustaining costs climbed 26% to $1,287/oz. from $1,021/oz. a year earlier.
- AngloGold said the pandemic accounted for a loss in production of ~4K oz. and an estimated $29/oz. of all-in sustaining costs during the quarter.
- The miner said costs increased mainly as a result of lower grades and the drawing down on ore stockpiles at some of the operations while waste stripping and underground development progressed, as well as inflationary pressures.
- AnglGold said production at its Obuasi mine in Ghana jumped 53% Y/Y to 46K oz. as its redevelopment project reached 97% completion.
- "This year and next will be key investment years for AngloGold Ashanti as it increases production from brownfield projects and builds on strong reserve additions from exploration in 2020, to increase its overall reserve base and the life of its mines," the company said.