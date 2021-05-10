Jacobs Engineering raises financial outlook; misses FQ2 beat on PA consulting acquisition

  • Jacobs Engineering (J +2.8%) reports FQ2 revenue of $3.5B grew 3.5% Y/Y; beats consensus by $70M and net revenue up 6.7% Y/Y.
  • ESG-Related growth opportunities accelerating across all lines of business.
  • Strong cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $238M and $209M, respectively.
  • EPS from continuing operations of $0.00; reflects portion of PA investment treated as compensation per GAAP; misses consensus by $1.24.
  • Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.66, up 19% Y/Y, including 9 cents accretion from PA; beats consensus by $0.27
  • Backlog increased $2.3B-25.6B, up 10% Y/Y.
  • Expects robust FY22 growth driven by national security priorities and global infrastructure modernization.
  • Company closed its strategic investment in PA Consulting on March 2, 2021.
  • Of the total price consideration, $267M will now be reflected in FQ3 as cash flow from operations upon payment given the compensation accounting treatment noted above.
  • Raises financial outlook: Company now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B-1.27B and adjusted EPS of $6.00-6.30 from its previous outlook of adjusted EBITDA of $1,075M-1,155M and adjusted EPS of $5.30-6.00.
