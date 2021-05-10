Heron Therapeutics climbs on management comments on upcoming milestone
May 10, 2021 10:51 AM ETHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)HRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is trading sharply higher despite its lower-than-expected financial results for Q1 2021. The management remarks over an impending FDA decision for the company’s investigational non-opioid analgesic appear to have caused the rally.
- The New Drug Application for HTX-011 is currently under the FDA review for the management of postoperative pain. The PDUFA goal date is May 12, 2021.
- "We have no outstanding questions on the pending NDA and are currently in labeling discussions with the FDA, as we prepare for the anticipated commercial launch of HTX-011 in the U.S.," noted Barry Quart, the CEO of Heron.
- The company’s net sales from the oncology care franchise have dropped ~21.3% YoY to $20M. The decline was driven by the pandemic’s impact on new patient starts in 2020 leading to fewer clinic anti-emetic administrations in the quarter, the company said.
- However, the management expressed hopes of a rebound in Q2 citing a contract signed for CINVANTI.
- In 2019, the FDA approved a label expansion request for CINVANTI 130 mg single-dose IV regimen for patients receiving moderately emetogenic (nausea and vomiting-inducing) chemo.