Heron Therapeutics climbs on management comments on upcoming milestone

  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is trading sharply higher despite its lower-than-expected financial results for Q1 2021. The management remarks over an impending FDA decision for the company’s investigational non-opioid analgesic appear to have caused the rally.
  • The New Drug Application for HTX-011 is currently under the FDA review for the management of postoperative pain. The PDUFA goal date is May 12, 2021.
  • "We have no outstanding questions on the pending NDA and are currently in labeling discussions with the FDA, as we prepare for the anticipated commercial launch of HTX-011 in the U.S.," noted Barry Quart, the CEO of Heron.
  • The company’s net sales from the oncology care franchise have dropped ~21.3% YoY to $20M. The decline was driven by the pandemic’s impact on new patient starts in 2020 leading to fewer clinic anti-emetic administrations in the quarter, the company said.
  • However, the management expressed hopes of a rebound in Q2 citing a contract signed for CINVANTI.
  • In 2019, the FDA approved a label expansion request for CINVANTI 130 mg single-dose IV regimen for patients receiving moderately emetogenic (nausea and vomiting-inducing) chemo.
