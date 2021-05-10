Centerra Gold mining venture fined $3.1B by Kyrgyzstan court
- A court in Kyrgyzstan has imposed a $3.1B fine on Centerra Gold's (CGAU -1.2%) Kumtor gold mine after ruling that the company violated environmental laws.
- The court ruling came after Kyrgyzstan's parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over a company if its activities pose a danger to human lives or the environment.
- Centerra shares are downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America,citing the political risks impacting Kumtor.
- The government has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold over how to share profits from the country's biggest mining venture, the latest following last year's rise to power of Sadyr Japarov, who campaigned for the nationalization of the mine.
- Centerra shares began trading on the NYSE on April 15.