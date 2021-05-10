Church & Dwight expected to battle through higher costs this year
May 10, 2021 11:25 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)CHDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus keeps a constructive view on Buy-rated Church & Dwight (CHD +2.5%).
- Analyst Kristina Ruggeri: "We expect the company to post solid earnings in 2021, despite rising raw material and transportation costs, with help from aggressive marketing, new product launches, and higher pricing. We also expect continued growth in online sales, which rose 54% from the prior year in 1Q21 and represented 15% of sales."
- Ruggeri and team note CHD is trading at 29X the 2021 EPS estimate and at 27X the 2022 estimate, compared to a five-year annual average range of 24X to 29X.
- "However, we believe that CHD's strong product portfolio warrants a higher valuation. Our target price of $100, combined with the dividend, implies a potential gain of 15% from current levels."
- Church & Dwight boosted its full-year outlook a few weeks ago.