Value ETFs diverge further from growth ETFs
May 10, 2021 11:37 AM ETVanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), VBK, VOT, VOE, VTV, VUGVBR, VBK, VOT, VOE, VTV, VUG
- Value has outperformed growth on the year, and at the start of this week, it appears there is no difference except for further accelerated moves. Early into the Monday morning trading session and value related exchange traded funds have outperformed growth names across the board.
- Market participants can see that since the beginning of May, the divergence between value and growth has taken off. In examining six ETFs, investors can see the growing inverse correlation between the two sides. Below is a chart of three large, mid, and small-cap value ETFs and three large, mid, and small-cap growth ETFs. Since the beginning of the month, the two sides have fast-tracked their splitting performance.
- ETFs used in chart: (NYSEARCA:VBR), (NYSEARCA:VBK), (NYSEARCA:VOT), (NYSEARCA:VOE), (NYSEARCA:VTV), (NYSEARCA:VUG).
- Additionally, see below a performance breakdown of the six exchange traded funds on a five-day and year-to-date performance.
- On the day so far VTV: +1.16%, VOE: +1.12%, VBR +0.68%, VUG: -1.19%, VOT: -0.66%, and VBK: -1.35%.
- Vanguard put out a recent report for market participants going over the outlook of both value and growth-related investments and what the future potentially holds for both.