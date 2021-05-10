Semiconductor stocks lower on Apple's in-house modem plans
May 10, 2021 11:38 AM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)XLK, QRVO, QCOM, AVGO, IIVI, SWKS, LRCX, KLAC, AMATBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor105 Comments
- The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 3% versus the 1.3% decline for the broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) with Qorvo (QRVO -7.8%) leading the laggards.
- Apple suppliers are dropping after noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the tech giant would debut an in-house 5G modem by the 2023 iPhone lineup at the earliest, which would push aside Qualcomm (QCOM -5.9%).
- Other Apple suppliers seeing red include Broadcom (AVGO -2.3%), II-VI (IIVI -1.2%), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -4.1%).
- Semi equipment stocks are pushing lower after foundry giant TSMC reported a month-over-month revenue decline of 14% in April. Movers include Lam Research (LRCX -5.0%), KLA (KLAC -3.9%), and Applied Materials (AMAT -4.3%).
- Background: TSMC reports revenue growth of 16% in April.