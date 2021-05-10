Live Nation rises 5% as Jefferies urges dip-buying on long-term concert outlook
May 10, 2021 11:39 AM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)LYVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) has risen 5.2% after an upgrade to Buy at Jefferies, which sees a compelling entry point after a recent decline.
- The shares slipped 13% since March 2, vs. an 11% gain for the broader market, the firm points out.
- And it joins some other analyst positivity in reaction to the company's earnings report.
- That report showed narrower than expected losses but the current results are less relevant than the longer-term picture, Jefferies says. The company noted concerts in the U.S. and UK are showing pent-up demand.
- But more important, management said the pipeline and sponsorship commitments in 2022 are up double digits from 2019; "In addition, considerable incremental ticketing clients have been added for over 5M new net fee-bearing tickets YTD. These elements bolster our bullish stance."
- "We believe the recent pullback prices in the more gradual return to profitability in 2021 - herein lies the opportunity. For us, valuation is most relevant on the 2022 onwards timeframe," the firm says.
- It's boosting its price target to $96 from $88, implying 14% upside.
- While Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and it has a Quant Rating of Bearish.