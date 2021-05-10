Chicago Fed's Charles Evans says 2.5% inflation wouldn't bother him - CNBC

May 10, 2021 11:46 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans says inflation and employment will have to improve substantially before he adjusts his stance on monetary policy.
  • The Fed has been keeping monetary policy very accommodative by holding its benchmark interest rate near zero and by buying up $120B of bonds per month.
  • And Friday's big miss on April's jobs report shows how complicated the picture can be. "We're restarting the economy. A lot of sectors are experiencing growth pains," Evans told CNBC in an interview.
  • Both employment and inflation remain under the Fed's targets, and it will take time for improvements to show up in the data, he said.
  • "Inflation rates of 2.5% don't bother me as long as it's consistent with averaging 2% over some time," he told CNBC.
  • On Friday, the Labor Department reported that 266K jobs were added in April, far fewer than the almost 1M new jobs economists and traders were expecting.
