Chicago Fed's Charles Evans says 2.5% inflation wouldn't bother him - CNBC
May 10, 2021 11:46 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans says inflation and employment will have to improve substantially before he adjusts his stance on monetary policy.
- The Fed has been keeping monetary policy very accommodative by holding its benchmark interest rate near zero and by buying up $120B of bonds per month.
- And Friday's big miss on April's jobs report shows how complicated the picture can be. "We're restarting the economy. A lot of sectors are experiencing growth pains," Evans told CNBC in an interview.
- Both employment and inflation remain under the Fed's targets, and it will take time for improvements to show up in the data, he said.
- "Inflation rates of 2.5% don't bother me as long as it's consistent with averaging 2% over some time," he told CNBC.
- On Friday, the Labor Department reported that 266K jobs were added in April, far fewer than the almost 1M new jobs economists and traders were expecting.