BHP's Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile threatened with strike

May 10, 2021 11:57 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • A union representing workers at BHP's (BHP +2.4%) Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile is calling for a strike vote after contract negotiations stalled, Reuters reports.
  • The union president says workers' demands and their critical role in the productive chain have been overlooked, according to the report.
  • Escondida - the world's largest copper mine - produced 1.19M metric tons in 2020, while Spence produced 146.7K mt of Chile's total 5.7M mt.
  • Separately, BHP's Cerro Colorado - the company's smallest copper mine in Chile - would not be feasible under a royalty bill that just passed through the country's lower house, company executive Cristian Sandoval says in an interview.
  • Additionally, the company would not have made a $2.5B investment in upgrading its Spence mine if the proposed new royalty system was in place, Sandoval said.
  • Copper prices continue to set records, with three-month copper of the London Metal Exchange surging today to another all-time high of $10,747.50/ton.
