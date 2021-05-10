Kontrol Technologies enters partnership to offer a financing solution for BioCloud customers

  • Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF -4.5%) selects RCAP Leasing, a leading Canadian financing company, to offer lease finance options to customers of BioCloud.
  • RCAP Leasing will be responsible for lease structuring and approval - typical lease terms will range from 2 to 5 years, monthly payment, and a nominal buyout.
  • "Providing our customers with access to a finance solution that is simple, easy to administer and transparent are all important features for those who would like to purchase BioCloud units but prefer to amortize that purchase monthly. The RCAP model allows us to focus on manufacturing and distribution while providing our customers with greater financing flexibility." says Paul Ghezzi, CEO.
