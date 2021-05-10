Krispy Kreme could be first restaurant IPO since 2019

  • JAB Holding Company is reportedly looking for a valuation of around $4B in an IPO for Krispy Kreme.
  • JAB reached an agreement in 2016 to acquire the donut chain for $1.35B.
  • Krispy Kreme has over 1.5K locations globally and continues to have a larger presence in grocery stores.
  • Krispy Kreme filed confidentially for an IPO last week.
  • JAB also owns the Panera, Caribou Coffee, Au Bon Pain and Pret A Manger chains.
  • See valuation marks on Krispy Kreme competitor Dunkin Brands.
  • There hasn't been an IPO in the restaurant sector since Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) went public in 2019. However, Restaurant Business reports that both Dutch Bros Coffee and Torchy's Tacos are considering IPOs.
  • The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) is down 13% YTD after a strong 2020 performance.
